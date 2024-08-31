IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,668 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,036.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. 1,373,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

