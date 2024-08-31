IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,461 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WABC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 71,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,795. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

