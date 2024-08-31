IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 263,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.85. 545,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

