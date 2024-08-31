IFG Advisory LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. 1,999,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,333. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.