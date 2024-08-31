IFG Advisory LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. 1,999,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,333. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
