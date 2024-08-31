IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Globe Life by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 965,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,107. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

