IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,106 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.54. 139,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,565. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $52.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

