IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,847 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,204,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,221. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

