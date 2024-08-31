IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,535 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.60% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BATS:BUFF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 977,462 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

