IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

IDXX traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.33. 406,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.