IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in IDEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $1,319,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 0.6 %

IDEX stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,299. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average is $217.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

