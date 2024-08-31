Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,702 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,046,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 168,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.97. 10,088,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,801,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

