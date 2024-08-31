Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 214.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.35.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.47. 1,125,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

