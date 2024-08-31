Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,287,000 after acquiring an additional 578,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after buying an additional 1,105,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,413,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

