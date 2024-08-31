H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of H&R Block worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.6 %

HRB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $63.29. 1,722,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,115. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,180 shares of company stock worth $8,841,995 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.