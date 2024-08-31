Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,782,000 after buying an additional 177,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 613,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,216. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1847 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

