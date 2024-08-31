Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,772 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. UFP Industries makes up approximately 11.9% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of UFP Industries worth $27,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

UFPI stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.67. 194,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,205. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

