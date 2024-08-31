Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,490,000. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 170,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 263,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.09. 363,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

