Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $134.07. 290,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,168. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.