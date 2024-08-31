Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,960,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. 2,539,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

