HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. 2,481,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

