Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

