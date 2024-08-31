Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $11.71 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 82,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

