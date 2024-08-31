Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Trimmed by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 12.1% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $19,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $110.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,948. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.