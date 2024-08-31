Golden State Equity Partners Takes $1.93 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 110,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 61,929 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,928,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS NULG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,052 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

