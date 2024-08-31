Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 222.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock remained flat at $82.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

