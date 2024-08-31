Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 140,796 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.10% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 258,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.