Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

GOGL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 1,977,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 138,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 77,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,557,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 766,436 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

