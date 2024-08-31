Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGLGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.5 %

GOGL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 1,977,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 138,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 77,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,557,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 766,436 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

