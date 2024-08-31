Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,796,036. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

IT traded up $6.08 on Friday, hitting $491.96. 396,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

