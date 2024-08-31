Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 839,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,055,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fusion Antibodies news, insider Simon Gordon Douglas bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,934.33). 11.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

