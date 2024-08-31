Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.58

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
