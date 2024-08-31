Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 879 Shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. 75,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,917. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

