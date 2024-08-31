Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 10,812 shares.The stock last traded at $42.68 and had previously closed at $42.71.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

