Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 10,812 shares.The stock last traded at $42.68 and had previously closed at $42.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FSUN
Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
About Firstsun Capital Bancorp
FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Firstsun Capital Bancorp
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.