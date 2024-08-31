First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 2.8% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,117 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $27,049,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 111.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 910,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 480,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 399,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,916. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

