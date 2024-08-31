First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after buying an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after buying an additional 1,451,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933,923 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $27,049,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 399,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.