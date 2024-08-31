First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDT. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. 7,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,595. The company has a market cap of $437.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.8713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

