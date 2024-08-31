First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.08 and last traded at $68.08. Approximately 10,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

