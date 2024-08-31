First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after buying an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 206,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,673. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

