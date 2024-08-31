Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 12.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 1.3 %

Ferrari stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.79. The company had a trading volume of 227,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,278. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $496.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.88 and a 200 day moving average of $422.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.