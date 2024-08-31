Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 136,864 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,639,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 412,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. 53,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,394. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

