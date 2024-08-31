Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.52. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

