Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $365.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

