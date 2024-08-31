Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.36. 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,318. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.