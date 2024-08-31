Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,007 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.67. 3,349,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

