Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $108.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $504.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

