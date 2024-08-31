Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $204.72.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.