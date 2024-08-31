Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 97,088 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,088 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,490,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 689,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 3,901,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,052. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

