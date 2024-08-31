EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EuroDry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. 1,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.94% of EuroDry worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial raised EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

Featured Stories

