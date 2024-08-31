Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $408,750,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $15.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $834.36. 520,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $791.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

