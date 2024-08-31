Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Entegris by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

