Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.6 %

ENB traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. 4,767,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

